Acad corp. Provides Professional Training Courses & Certifications in all the Fields

Egypt, May 2019: ACAD Corp. is a full-service project management training organization which provides HR courses, Project management and Technical productivity, and consulting services. Along with these courses they provide a variety of professional training courses and certifications in all the fields.

ACAD Corp. is the leading provider of consulting services for HR, project management, training programs, as they are one of the trusted training institutes in Cairo. ACAD Corp. offers the best courses and certification in all the fields and these fields have been categorized into two major areas of certification and courses. These categories help students improve their project management skills and technical skills, thus it can not only improve the project performance but also the performance of the company.

ACAD Corp. provides the Arab labor force with the most effective training aptitudes to successfully achieve greater excellence and self-reliance through their unique training programs. The training courses delivered by ACAD Corp. in Cairo covers a lot of fields like Personnel training, Office Management and Public Relations, Sales and Purchasing, etc. Also, the training programs are delivered by the world-class leading training experts in their respective fields.

There are two different categories of courses included in ACAD Corp. and these courses provided by ACAD Corp. help in personal development and organizational growth. Below are some of the management and technical categories:

Management Categories-

Human Resources and Training- Human Resources Management is a distinctive career. HR courses give the privilege to reach and stay at the leading edge of Human Resource Management.

Finance, Accounting, and Economics- Finance, and Economics training courses in Dubai provide participants with the latest methods and competency-based trainings customized to fulfill the gap in the business and will best fit, entire team, and organization’s needs.

Sales, Marketing, and Purchasing- The world of marketing is growing steadily and needs well-trained marketing and sales professionals who would ideally go beyond the classical printed ads, billboards or even television commercials.

Leadership, Management, and Behavioral Skills

Office Management and Public Relations

Safety and Security Services

Legal Skills

Interpersonal Skills and Self-Development

Total Quality Management (TQM)

Information Technology

Management Diplomas

Technical Categories:

Mechanical Engineering Courses in Egypt- ACAD Corp. provides Mechanical Engineering training courses that are delivered by their engineering professionals with high practical experience.

Oil, Gas, and Petroleum Engineering- ACAD Corp. Petroleum Engineering training courses provided will cover various areas such as Gas Compressors, Safety in Petroleum Operation, Basics Petroleum Economics, Loss Prevention in Petroleum Industries, Process Troubleshooting in Petroleum Refineries, and more.

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Industrial and Production Engineering

Civil Engineering

Nowadays, organizations are forced to measure the overall performance of the organization with proficient in all the fields to contribute to the stability of the organization in today ́s competitive environment. So, get a complete list of courses and certifications provided by ACADE Corp., browse through the website now or contact at: (+202) 37611293.

About the Company:

