Restaurant Insurance Brokerage Discusses Restaurant Insurance Policies

Los Angeles, California ( ) May 17, 2019 – MFE Insurance, a restaurant insurance broker, recently released a blog answering the question, “what kind of insurance does a restaurant need”. In the restaurant industry, there are several restaurant insurance policies restaurant owners should acquire to protect against risks and liabilities.

As with all businesses, business owners should assess the potential risks and liabilities that could be detrimental to the success of their business. These potential risks and liabilities include property damage, bodily harm, intoxicated patrons, equipment failure and more. When building a restaurant insurance policy, it is important to consider the various types of coverage options available. These coverage options include general liability, product liability, liquor liability, assault and battery, property, automobile, workers compensation, equipment breakdown and spoilage insurance.

Restaurant insurance is an essential step in running and operating a restaurant. Among the various coverage options available, there are a few that are absolutely imperative to acquire. The most important coverage options restaurant owners should acquire are liquor liability insurance, assault and battery insurance and spoilage insurance. Liquor liability insurance, or dram shop insurance, protects restaurant owners against patrons who have consumed alcohol and are liable to cause damage to themselves or others while either on or off their property. Assault and battery insurance protects restaurant owners against liabilities associated with physical altercations or conflicts between patrons. Spoilage insurance can help cover the costs associated with the spoiling or contaminating of food stemming from equipment breakdowns or power outages.

