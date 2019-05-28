Automotive Radar Market – Revenue Surge Motivated by New Product Offerings, reports Fact.MR study

In the recent years, automotive sensing technologies have taken a step backwards due to the emergence of automotive radar technology as it delivers efficiency and high-end functionality in adverse weather conditions and difficult terrains. At present, the inclination towards automotive radar system is bolstering and has been carefully studied through a recently published Fact.MR study. This assessment is titled “Automotive Radar Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022”, which encompasses prime market factors such as market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth, supply chain, market impact factors and a lot more. According to the study, the global automotive radar market is projected to acquire revenue exceeding US$ 7 Bn during the forecast period until 2022.

This report centered at the automotive radar market delivers a comprehensive valuation of the global market scenario that includes actionable insights to various players operating in the concerned sector. Readers can acquire knowledge associated to revenue comparison and market share comparison through a detailed segmentation in terms of vehicle type, range and application. Furthermore, the region-wise market analysis is also enclosed in the study, which showcases prosperous future for the automotive radar market in developing Asian countries.

Next-gen Smart Radar Design Highlights Innovative Prospects for Automotive Radar

After the active implementation of smart radar and artificial intelligence (AI), the target industry is experiencing a major shift towards the prosperous launch of new generation radar platform. This design for automotive radars is foreseen to provide a strong thrust to the autonomous driving space. Although LIDAR (Light Imaging Detection and Ranging) and cameras retain a substantial place in the automotive mechanism, the superiority of automotive radar has been impressive due to its exclusive ability towards long-range object detection regardless of harsh climatic conditions or unfavorable road setup.

Europe Shines as Regional Leader in the Automotive Radar Market

It has been noticed that Europe’s automotive industry is following a systematic plan to encourage deployment of automotive radar with mounting efforts to popularize automated driving technology. This trend is likely to expand in the near future, thereby, building a strong market for automotive radar systems in the target region. In addition, the EU (European Union) has recently initiated a regulatory framework concerned with road safety which has enabled European roads to transform into the best and safest all around the globe.

This assessment is a well-heeled collection of data which also drops light on several important segmentations. According to the study, the demand for short-range radar is anticipated to remain positive; it is likely to deliver over half of the total value seized by the global market. Furthermore, passenger cars registered a value exceeding two-third of the total automotive radar market revenue in 2017. For the coming years, it is projected to maintain its status as the top vehicle type installing automotive radar technology.

As the report reaches closure, readers can actively learn about the competitive dashboard comprising leading players functioning in the global automotive radar market. Some of the major companies mentioned in the report are Delphi Automotive PLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., NXP Semiconductors N.V., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Texas Instruments, Inc. and Autoliv, Inc. This study diligently evaluates each of these players in terms of company overview, SWOT analysis, key financials and product overview.