LEDLightExpert Steps Into The Horticulture Market With LED Grow Lights

(May 2019) – LED Light Expert has recently introduced an innovative series of Horticulture LED lights. With the need for high-quality, ultra-efficient lighting for growing fruits, vegetables and cannabis, LED Light Expert unveils LED Grow Lights with dependable Epistar 2835 LEDs. These wide spectrum LED lights range from 380-800nm. During recent campaigns and press meetings, the company opened up about its new product range and dished out all the details about these durable, energy-efficient LED grow lights. Available in different wattages ranging from 120 watts to 660 watts. According to the company, these energy saving and cost-effective LED products come with a CRI of 84 and higher. These LEDs are highly dependable are rated to last for more than 50,000 hours. They also come with a 2 year warranty. The horticulture LED products are commercial grade with quality components for a durable light that’s easy to install. LED grow lights can easily replace anywhere from a 400 watt Metal Halide bulb to over a 1,500 watt Metal Halide bulb. These lights last long, save a lot of energy, provide natural light, and produce far less heat than other lighting technologies.

LED Grow lights have taken the indoor farming industry. The popularity of these healthy and energy-efficient LED lights is growing every day in the horticulture industry. Growing fruits, vegetables and cannabis require suitable temperature, environment and proper care. High-quality wide spectrum lighting is needed to get the best out of your plants. LED grow lights ensure high performance for hours with little effect on the temperature. And with less heat, you can also save on cooling. LED Retrofit Kits also mentions that the low heat produced during operation also helps these lights to have a longer life span. This leads very low maintenance which reduces the overall cost of the light over its life. With energy savings of 60+% and low maintenance, LED grown lights will pay for themselves.

