BUSBY METALS MADE ANOTHER GRAND APPEARANCE AT THE 2019 OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGIES CONFERENCE

Busby Metals is one of the world’s leaders in specialty alloy production, and regularly makes appearances at trade shows – including the recent 2019 Offshore Technologies Conference. Their recent showing made a big splash, and undoubtedly helped spread the word about their excellent line of high-quality, reliably sourced metals.

The Offshore Technologies Conference, held in Houston, TX, is among the largest trade show organizations in the world specifically targeting the oil & gas industry. This year’s show was particularly special because it marked the 50th Anniversary of the show’s conception. Since its small first show in 1969, OTC has grown into a powerhouse, spawning several off-shoot shows including OTC Brazil and OTC Asia.

Appearing in Booth 3276, Busby Metals and several of their support people were available to present samples of their product and discuss recent developments in their business – including their recent SUBSAFE Level 1 certification. Achieving SUBSAFE certification means Busby can now sell directly to the US Navy for the purpose of building submarines, as well as offering even more evidence that their alloys are among the most trustworthy in the world.

Busby Metals is always glad to meet with the public, as well as leaders of industry, to show off the strength of their wares and the latest in technological developments. Their appearance at OTC 2019 was an unqualified success, and they look forward to more appearances in years to come.