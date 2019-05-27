Colive ushers in a one-of-a-kind day named ‘International Co-living Day on June 1st

~ To kick-start the day with the launch of Bangalore’s first co-living facility called ‘Colive Sunrise’

~ To continue to celebrate International Coliving Day every year on June 1st

Date: June 1, 2019

Venue: Colive Sunrise, Marathahalli (near Doddanakundi railway bridge, Outer ring road)

Timing: 11 am – 7 pm

About International Coliving Day

Colive, India’s leading technology-driven platform for fully-managed shared accommodation, has introduced a one-of-a-kind day named ‘International Co-living Day’. By inviting the youngsters to celebrate the spirit of togetherness through an array of exciting activities, Colive will kick-start the day with the launch of Bangalore’s first co-living facility called ‘Colive Sunrise’.

Objective: This initiative taken by Colive is the start of a legacy, with co-living steadily making its way to becoming the norm for the future. It aims to give visitors a unique and wholesome experience of the ‘shared accommodation life’, which combines friends, entertainment and hassle-free living into one neatly tied package. International Co-living Day is sure to find a place in the calendars of the millennials of today.