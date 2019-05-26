LED Light Expert Introduces A Range Of Full Cut-Off Tucana Series LED Wall Packs From Rugged Grade

San Diego, CA (May 2019) – LED Light Expert has recently added a premium range of energy-efficient full cut-off LED wall packs from Rugged Grade. The Tucana Series LED lights have a long shelf-life and come with a 5-year warranty. The commercial LED product supplier recently shared details regarding its new range of DLC Premium listed lights. These lights are available in a variety of wattages, 40 watt, 80 watt and a 120 watt version with over 16,000 lumens. The DLC Premium certification showing these lights to be Dark Sky Compliant while retaining 90% lumen maintenance through 36,000 hours. On the other hand, HID lights like metal halide and HPS bulbs can lose 50% of their light output in just 8,000 hours. The company mentions that these LED wall lights are UL certified for safety. Be it for the purpose of lighting up building walls or signage, corridors and walkaways, these LED Wall Pack lights can be a perfect replacement for the conventional lights that consume more energy and send glare into the night sky. The wall packs are made of high-quality material and go through multiple quality tests including a 24-hour burn-in test prior to packaging. These LED lights have an IP65 waterproof rating to tolerate heavy rains and the elements and still provide high performance. They are easy to mount and simple to wire and comes with a gasket to keep it sealed. Adding to the details, the company says that this range of wall packs from Rugged Grade uses ultra-efficient SMD 3030 LED chips for 135+ lumens per watt leaving the competition in the dust. LED Light Expert highlights these full cut-off wall packs cover a variety of voltages, from 100-277vac. Photocells models are available for the ease of dusk-to-dawn controls.

The new Tucana Series Full Cut-off Wall Packs from Rugged Grade adds to a deep list of LED products introduced by LED Light Expert. Customers can also find LED stadium lights, LED Corn lights, LED parking lot lights, LED shoebox lights and more. They offer everything a smart buyer is looking for – style, low maintenance, low price, high efficiency and durability.

About LED Light Expert

LED Light Expert is a supplier of commercial LED lighting products including High Bay LED lights, parking lot lights, wall packs, shoebox LED lights, Flood lighting, and sport court lighting. The California based company acts as a single platform to discover multiple LED light brands and categories for different purposes. They take custom orders for LED lights and provide fast and safe delivery.

To know more about LED Light Expert, visit – https://www.ledlightexpert.com

Media Contact:

Rick Rodgers

LEDLightExpert.com

800-674-9420

Sales@LEDLightExpert.com

###