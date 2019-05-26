China Company Announces An Attractive Balance Bike Rage For Kids

Xingtai City, Hebei, China, May 20, 2019 – With a large range of balance bikes in their stock, FlyBaby offers huge choices for children to enjoy riding bikes and have fun. They have different types of kid’s balance bikes, such as carbon steel kids balance bikes, magnesium kids balance bikes, kids balance bikes without pedals, and other models. All these bike models are designed beautifully and are available in a range of lively colors.

The company has a beautiful balance bike range at affordable prices. They supply balance bikes at wholesale prices, and in any small or big quantity. With a safe packaging and the professional delivery system, they can supply products to anywhere in the world. These balance bikes are designed for children in the age of 3 to 6 years. Without pedals, these bikes are easy going and allow children to move around on these bikes without any difficulty. The carbon steel kids’ bikes come with the EP integrated handle bars and with EVA inflatable tyres.

The spokesperson of the company further details out the carbon steel bikes for kids and states that the numerical control axle and bearing make these bikes more durable. The bike comes fitted with eco-friendly leather and foaming saddle and a spring seat for kids to sit comfortably while riding on the bike. This is a kind of learning bike that ensures a child’s complete safety while he or she tries to learn bicycle riding. There are wear-resistant steel headsets and eco-friendly TPR handle grip. The spray-paint surface treatment helps maintain the required smoothness as well as the attractiveness of the bike. Available in black, blue and orange colors, the bike has weight around 3 to 4.7kg, which children can easily handle.

Besides carbon steel bikes, the company also has balance bikes with magnesium alloy frames. Such as kids balance bike has a front fork made of steel and has EVA wheels. Available in red, black, pink, blue, and alloy gold colors, it comes with sport style steel handlebars. The bike’s surface features a baking finish and is supplied with aluminum clamps. One can learn more about magnesium alloy bikes or carbon steel bikes by visiting the website https://www.flybabytoys.com.

About Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd

Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd is located in the China Bicycle City of Pingxiang, which is a concentrated market with numerous skilled workers. FlyBaby provides high quality Kids Ride On Toys at favorable costs. The company owns 3 advanced assembly lines, 2 painting lines and operation lines and is focused on innovation and safety.

Media Contact:

Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd

Tele: 86-319-7915668

Email: Sales@flybabytoys.com

Website: https://www.flybabytoys.com