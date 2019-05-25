While Planning Udaipur Tour, Don’t Miss These Beautiful Places

Most of us have heard about the Venice, It’s a city that is wrapped in shimmering water bodies and is only place in the world that can be explored through boats and rides. But what if we say that there is one more place in this world that is same like Venice, we know that it would be hard to believe, but it is as true as anything.

Famous with the couplet of “Venice of East” and “City of Lakes”, Udaipur is a well-known tourist attraction in state of Rajasthan. This city holds a significant place in Rajasthan tourism. With its huge forts and palaces, this city has made itself a unique place in Indian Tourism.

Here we discuss some of the beautiful places that you can’t afford to miss during your Udaipur Tour

1. City Palace

Built in year 1559 AD by Maharaja Udai Mirza Singh and situated on the banks of Pichola Lake, the monument will make you wonder about the rich heritage and culture of the city. The amazing architecture of this palace throws the grandeur of the blend of European, Medieval and Chinese way of architecture. One can make a way to this place by simply hiring Taxi Services in Udaipur and during the visit to this place; you will love enjoying the courtyards, terraces, pavilions, and many more things.

2. Kumbhalgarh Fort

Located at 102 km away from Udaipur, Kumbhalgarh can be used as perfect sightseeing places in Udaipur. Built by Maharana Kumbha in 15th century, the fort is a majestic masterpiece of Rajputi architecture. Being the house of great Mewar warrior and king, Maharana Pratap, it is listed among the invincible and strongest forts of Rajasthan. One of the interesting fact about this fort is its fortification is spread through 36km that is an international record and the wall of fort is second longest wall in the world after the Great Wall of China. If you are looking for perfect picnic spot to enjoy with your friends and family then Kumbhalgarh Fort is best for you. Simply book Tempo Traveller in Udaipur from leading company and explore the beauty of this fort with your group.

3. Lake Pichola

By being the biggest and longest lakes in Udaipur, Lake Pichola dominates the first position in tourism spot in Udaipur. Created during the reigning period of Maharana Lakha, the beauty of lake enchants travellers from all across the world. Surrounded by huge palaces, temples, elevated hills and bathing Ghats, the lake also provide facility of boat riding. Breathtaking sunset view from Lake Pichola will be fascinating experience for all.

4. Monsoon Palace

Being 18th Century wonder, the palace was used to serve as a summer resort of Maharajas of bygone era. Lies about 5 km away from the main city, the fort were built as observatory that allow people to watch monsoon clouds approaching the nearby areas and that’s why the palace is often called Monsoon Palace.

These are some of the places that can’t afford to miss during your Udaipur Tour. If you are travelling this city for the first time then by simply hiring Car Rental Service in Udaipur from Udaipur Taxi, you can explore each and every attraction with full enthusiasm.

Contact Us

Call: 9829998515

E-Mail: carrentalinudaipur1@gmail.com

Visit: https://www.udaipurtaxi.co.in/