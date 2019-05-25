Mercure Hyderabad KCP kick-started its signature event, “Telangana Food festival” at Cayenne – an all day diner, which will showcase authentic cuisine inspired by the different regions of Telangana from May 25, 2019 – June 2, 2019. Perfectly timed around the Telangana Formation Day, with this food festival the hotel celebrates cuisine inspired by the different regions of Telangana.

Chef Dipak Adhikari and his team at Mercure Hyderabad KCP has recreated a range of archetypal dishes in their most authentic form. The menu has been crafted to beautifully blend the subtle flavors and create the wonderful sojourn of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes from across Telangana. The lavish spread of delicacies includes few traditional and savoury items like KalluKodi, Chukkakura Mamsam, Saruwa Pindi, Menthi Kura Pappu and many more

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Soumitra Pahari, Hotel Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP says, “We at Mercure Hyderabad KCP believe in presenting authenticity on a platter for our clientele.The food festival has been designed to provide our guests the authentic and traditional flavours of Telangana Food. Paying a tribute to the Telangana State Formation day and the beautiful heritage and culture of the state we have introduced “Telangana Food festival.We are hopeful that our guests will really enjoy the culinary journey”.

In 2017, Mercure Hyderabad KCP was honoured by Telangana Tourism as a winner in the category of 4 star hotels which celebrated the Telangana Food Festival. Mercure Hyderabad has also won the runner up award for their ambience, creativity in serving authentic Telangana recipes and maintaining the best Food Quality. In 2018, they were honoured by Telangana Tourism as a second winner in the category of 4 star hotels which celebrated the Telangana Food Festival.

Telangana Food Festival at Mercure Hyderabad KCP is all set to recreate the magic with a convergence of spices and use of fresh ingredients. With its rustic flavours and earthy fascination, the food festival is bound to instigate feelings of nostalgia. The hotel’s F&B team has worked very hard to ensure that they are able to bring to table the decades of the culinary heritage of the beautiful state of Telangana.

Treat yourself to some of the unique & flavour some dishes of Telangana and indulge in the well- seasoned, mouth-watering culinary extravaganza. The “Telangana food festival” will continue till 2nd June every day at Cayenne restaurant.