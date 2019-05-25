Production Insurance Company Releases Guide To Video Production Insurance

Los Angeles, California (webnewswire) May 22, 2019 – MFE Insurance, a production insurance company, recently released a guide to video production insurance. This insurance can help protect your investment in your video and help you avoid losing money in the event of a legal claim.

Video production insurance consists of insurance policies designed to provide liability coverage for companies and individuals producing video projects. These can include music videos, web series, shows, and other similar productions. This type of insurance can also cover theater productions and movies, making it easy to add other projects to your policies if your company is interested in new formats. Video production insurance allows you to pay for legal claims, property damage, medical needs, and other issues that may occur during production without requiring you to make large payments that might damage your production budget and personal finances.

There are several types of video production insurance available. General liability insurance covers third-party lawsuits related to bodily injury and property damage. While this type of insurance does not cover your employees, workers compensation insurance can be purchased to help pay for claims related to your staff. Inland marine insurance covers movable production property, such as cameras and set pieces whether they are in use or being transported, while auto insurance will help pay for damage and other claims related to your vehicles themselves. With travel accident insurance, your cast and crew are protected while traveling between set locations. Cyber liability insurance helps pay for claims related to leaks of sensitive data, such as employees’ banking information and other data breaches. If you are creating a documentary, errors and omissions insurance — which protects against cases related to libel, defamation of character, and invasion of privacy — can be particularly wise. For everything else, excess liability insurance provides money for claims that exceed the amounts set out in your primary policy.

Speak to the production insurance brokers at MFE Insurance for more information about video production insurance and to secure your own policy. MFE specializes in entertainment industry insurance, including policies for bars, nightclubs, theater and film productions, cannabis operations, and more. Its knowledgeable brokers can assist you by creating a custom insurance package that provides comprehensive coverage for your needs. For more information, contact the agency at 213-266-7990 or online at https://www.mfeinsurance.com/.

###