Los Angeles, CA, May 23, 2019 — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices and related products, announced their new HDTV Supplys WolfPack™ 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher is a preconfigured DVI video and separate audio modular DVI matrix Switcher. The 9×9 chassis back plane allows DVI to be converted and switched eliminating external converters and it allows any input to be routed to any output, or the same input to be routed to all outputs. Since you are only using 2-DVI inputs and 7-DVI outputs with this 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher you can add more DVI inputs and DVI outputs in the field.

24/7/365 OPERATION: The 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher is made up of slide-in DVI cards so the matrix is very reliable as in the unlikely even there is a loss of signal you just replace the card with a spare you have purchased or order another from us. The complete matrix doesn’t have to be sent to us for a repair. You can control the WolfPack™ 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher via front buttons, WEB GUI control, or the RS-232 serial port. The matrix does not have IR nor a remote control but can be controlled with its iOS and Android app.

The core of the 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher consists of an 9×9 Modular Matrix chassis and its highly configurable backplane that supports 9 input cards and 9 output cards. The 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher is HDCP 1.4 compliant.

Separate Embedded Audio In and De-embedded Audio Out: The DVI matrix allows you to display video with separate audio coming from another audio source as it supports embedding the audio on the DVI input cards 3.5mm audio connector and then de-embedding the audio on the DVI output cards 3.5mm audio.

Universal Input and Output cards. The matrix is also supplied with universal adapters for each DVI input and DVI output that converts the DVI connector to HDMI, VGA, composite video and component video.

Hardware Scaling via DIP Switches on both in and out cards: The 8-pin DIP switch on the cards are for the manual scaling up/down. Each DVI card has a 8-pin DIP switch to select multiple resolution settings to conform to your DVI source devices and the DVI destination devices.

Reasons that sets our WolfPack™ 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher apart from others:

-DVI input and DVI output cards are DVI 1.1 & HDCP 1.4 compliant

-Separate Embedded Audio In and De-embedded Audio Out

-Seamless switching speed of 100ms (0.1 sec)

-Hardware Scaling via DIP Switches on both in and out cards

-Control via an iPad, Android, Web GUI, RS232 & Front Buttons

-Optionally uses the best HDBaseT DVI to CATx extenders with POC (Power Over Cable)

-40 – Preset scenes that can be Saved and Recalled

-Closed Caption (CC) Pass-through

-No latency

-2-Year WolfPackCare Advance Replace Warranty

-Free Lifetime Telephone, CHAT, TEXT and Email Tech Support

-Other in & out cards available like VGA, HDMI, Fiber, SDI, CVBS, YPbPr and Audio

-Optional built-in Video wall Processor

The WolfPack 2×7 DVI Matrix Switch manages DVI signals for the inputs and outputs. This 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher supports long haul transmissions, maintains power reliability in the event of failure and offer the best flexible solutions for an AV system deployment. Our 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher also can support high-resolution DVI sources routed to DVI displays, monitors and projectors. The EDID can be selected between multiple modes or copied from the attached displays.

The WolfPack 2×7 DVI Matrix Switcher with In & Out Scaling with Lifetime Telephone, CHAT, TEXT, FAX & Email Tech Support and is available now and can be purchased at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/2×7-dvi-matrix-switcher.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

FAX: (800) 435-2623

WEB: www.HDTVSupply.com

EMAIL: support@hdtvsupply.com