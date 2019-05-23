China Shrimp Market to 2023 Featuring Penaeus Vannamei, Penaeus Monodon, Macrobrachium Rosenbergii

The China shrimp market has witnessed positive growth in recent years on account of improving economic conditions, expanding middle-class and increasing government support for the promotion of sustainable shrimp farming.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Shrimp Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023”, the China shrimp market reached a volume of 1.8 Million Tons in 2017. China currently represents one of the largest markets for shrimp as they form a major part of the regional cuisine. Shrimp are a type of edible decapod crustaceans with a laterally compressed, elongated body and long antennae and legs. They have a low concentration of saturated fats and high amounts of iodine, vitamin B3, proteins, calcium, omega-3s, vitamin D and zinc. Owing to their high nutrient content, shrimp consumption helps in weight management, improves bone and brain health, relieves eye fatigue, and lowers blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Market Trends:

At present, China accounts for a significant share of shrimp imports on account of expanding middle-class population which has led to an increase in the overall domestic consumption. Apart from this, the shrimp market has been gaining momentum on account of improvement in the economic scenario and the quality of life which has further led to a rise in the demand for seafood products. Moreover, government support aimed at promoting sustainable shrimp farming practices, enhancing product quality and encouraging product innovations are expected to drive the market over the next few years. Looking forward, the China shrimp market is expected to reach a volume of 2 Million Tons by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2% during 2018-2023.

Market Summary:

On the basis of shrimp source, the market has been bifurcated into farmed shrimp and wild shrimp. Currently, farmed shrimp dominate the China shrimp market, holding the largest share.

The shrimp market in China has been analyzed on the basis of domestic production and imports. At present, domestic production accounts for the majority of the shrimp consumption in the country.

The market has been categorized on the basis of different species of shrimp available in China which mainly include penaeus vannamei, penaeus monodon, macrobrachium rosenbergii and others. Amongst these, penaeus vannamei is the most common specie being consumed across the region.

Based on product categories, the market has been segregated as peeled, shell-on, cooked, breaded and others. Currently, peeled shrimp hold the majority of the market share.

On the basis of distribution channels, the market has been segmented into specialized retailers, hotels and restaurants, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online and others. Amongst these, specialized retailers exhibit a clear dominance in the China shrimp market.

The competitive landscape of the China shrimp market has also been analyzed along with the profiles of the major players operative in the industry.

