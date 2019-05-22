FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Shanghai, China (May 20, 2019) – Sjgle announces the Hi & Fi Asia-China 2019 celebration dates. Shortly called as NECC, the National Exhibition and Convention Center is the venue of the event is planned to be held from the 19th to the 21st of June 2019.

A wide range of conferences and seminars are planned to be held at this event on different topics like Regulatory Intelligence on Food Ingredients, Food Safety and Food Activities and Botanical Raw Materials Boosting Functional Food Market. At this event, many health ingredients, natural ingredients, organic functional ingredients, food additives and food ingredients will be displayed.

Health and Food Companies interested in booking a stand at this event to display their products and services can now contact Ms. Wendy Wei at Yumin.Wei@ubmsinoexpo.com or at +8602133392430 states Sjgle.

Hi & Fi Asia-China is a trade show that is organized by the UBM Sinoexpo, CCMHPIE and UBM EMEA for health and food industry. This expo has been serving the Chinese market for more than two decades now and provides the opportunity for businesses in this domain to take their products to the growing Chinese middle-class people.

About Sjgle:

Sjgle.com is a vertical B2B network trading platform for the food processing and food industry. It is also an exhibition platform of Shanghai Bohua International Exhibition Company Limited.

For more information, please visit https://www.en-sjgle.com/zt/shfiaexpo/

Media Contact:

Sjgle

Phone: +86-400 610 1188

Email: sjgleservice@ubmsinoexpo.com

Address: 8th Floor, Modern Building, No. 218, South Shuyang Road, Shanghai (200031)

###