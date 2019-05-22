Contact Advantage HCS for healthcare staffing services in Texas

Finding a reliable nursing agency in Texas can be a bit challenging. You can’t be sure if the agency takes recruitment and training of the staff seriously. Similarly, not all agencies put their focus on quality when it comes to healthcare staffing. With Advantage Health Care Staffing, you need not worry. This 28-year old healthcare staging agency in Dallas, Texas provides adaptable staff that comes with years of experience. The reason why you can trust them with staffing needs is that they are one of the highest paying travel nursing companies in Texas. This means they recruit only those that have an impressive educational background and long-term experience.

This agency has successfully connected numerous nursing homes, psychiatric facilities, and hospitals with health care providers. These healthcare providers include respiratory therapists, physical therapists, nurse technicians, nurses, and certified nurse aides (CNAs).

An advantage of contacting this agency is that you don’t have to face the issue of staff shortage if someone leaves the job immediately. Even if someone is on sick or maternity leave, you can rely on this agency for all your needs. There is no obligation related to the staff you have hired from here. In case you aren’t happy with their performance, contact us. We will send a replacement that best suits your expectations.

The company believes in the use of technology to streamline its processes. There is a time sheet for employees on this website that can be downloaded and printed for official use.

We are also accepting applications of travel nurses. This helps the nurses who want to work as per the schedule that suits them. They can accept PRN shifts or guaranteed hour “Contract.” Some full-time nurses also apply at our agency for a shift as per their availability. There won’t be any pressure from the agency. Those who want to make it big in the world of the medical field can also connect with us. Learn more about this nursing agency in Texas in detail from here: https://www.advantage-hcs.com.

Business Name: Advantage Health Care Staffing

Country/Region: United States

State: Texas

Address: P.O. Box80126 Midland, Texas 79708

Phone: 432-466-1994

Email: cc@advantage-hcs.com

Email for Applications: Garilyn@advantage-hcs.com

Website: https://www.advantage-hcs.com/