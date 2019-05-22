FlyBaby Unveils Its Children Scooter Range For Worldwide Wholesale Buyers

Xingtai City, Hebei, China, May 20, 2019 – Little babies love to roam around, and children scooters give them the freedom and safety to move around and have fun. China based Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd has a variety of kid’s scooters in their stock, which are safe, long-lasting and high quality products for kids of different ages.

According to the spokesperson of the company, one can check their entire kids scooter collection online on their website. The collection includes scissors scooters, kid’s city scooters, tri kid’s scooters, 3 in 1 toddler scooters, kick and go scooter, cute piggy tri scooter, and so on. All scooter models are designed carefully to ensure complete safety of the little kids. With big foldable wheels, the scooters are available in blue, green, pink, purple and a whole lot of attractive colors. The wheels are made of PU material and are very durable, while other parts are made of aluminum and are very lightweight.

The spokesperson states that they focus on safety measures while manufacturing each piece of Children scooter. At the same time, they also pay attention to attractive styles, lively colors, and durability. The scooters with music and lights offer more fun and enjoyment and motivate kids to move around and remain active. Most of these scooters come with adjustable heights and can be suitable for kids with varying heights. The company has kick scooters with foot stands, which are very popular among kids. The scooter is available with steel frames and in doodle colors. With a weight around 20-25kg, it offers a great fun while riding this scooter.

The company also excels in supplying the baby scooter, which comes in a sports design. The scooter post is made of aluminum while the bearings are of titanium steel. With a varnish finish, the scooter is safe and smooth to ride for kids. The product comes with the deluxe 3 wheel aluminum glider and can be adjusted to three different heights as per the requirement. With a weight between 135kg and 18.5kg, the product is packed in a carton and shipped to the buyer. One can check all the scooter models and their specifications by visiting the website https://www.flybabytoys.com.

About Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd

Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd is located in the China Bicycle City of Pingxiang, which is a concentrated market with numerous skilled workers. FlyBaby provides high quality Kids Ride On Toys at favorable costs. The company owns 3 advanced assembly lines, 2 painting lines and operation lines and is focused on innovation and safety.

