Just Patios Helps Brisbane Residents Battle the Extreme Weather with Outdoor Enclosures

[Morayfield, 21/05/2019] — Just Patios designs and builds patios and home additions that allow residents to enjoy their outdoor space even in Brisbane’s extreme weather. The team also offers customised room enclosures, carports, patio coverings and roofing that fit their customers’ lifestyles.

Outdoor Living Spaces for Any Weather

Brisbane is known for its subtropical climate, with warm to scorching heat for most of the year and copious rains in the summer. Just Patios offers professionally built and well-designed custom patios that ensure the comfort and enjoyment of families in their outdoor living space, no matter the weather.

The team can build a wide range of patio structures that fit the different needs and lifestyles of their residential customers. Just Patios can do flat/skillion, gable design, curved roofing and pergolas, among others. Apart from enhancing the house’s appeal, the patios are also functional – providing insulation, increasing air flow and allowing natural light.

Sturdy Patio Roofing

Just Patios installs sturdy but affordable patio covers and roofing options that provide sufficient protection from the harsh weather and natural elements. They use a variety of materials that suit different purposes, such as corrugated iron roofing for carports and insulated materials for living spaces.

They help customers choose the right roofing system depending on the purpose of the outdoor extension. Just Patios offers the Ausdeck V-line for entertainment and a maximised outdoor space, SolarSpan for optimal insulation and Prodek for families looking for the most economical option.

About Just Patios

Just Patios is a team of professional builders who have been in the industry since 2002. With over a decade’s worth of experience, Just Patios has constructed simple indoor and outdoor patios to more complex full room extensions. The team is committed to designing home additions that enhance the aesthetic appeal of the house and elevate the comfort of their customers’ lifestyle.

Visit http://www.justpatios.com.au﻿ for further details.