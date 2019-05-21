How do I use inheritance in Java?

Java class supports reuse through inheritance and composition. This two-part tutorial shows you how to use inheritance in your Java programs. In Part 1, Learn how to use the extends keyword to derive a child from a parent class. In part 2 you will visit java.long.Object, this is the superclass of Java, from which any other class inherits.

To complete your knowledge about inheritance, check my Java tip, if you want to use composition vs inheritance. Learn why composition is an important addition to inheritance and how to use it to avoid encapsulation problems in your Java programs.

Java Inheritance: Two Examples

Inheritance is a programming construct that software developers use to create is-a relationships between categories. By inheritance, we can derive more specific categories from more generic ones. The more specific category is a type of generic category. For example, a current account is a type of account where you can deposit and withdraw funds. Similarly, a truck is a kind of vehicle for towing large objects.

Inheritance can descend through multiple levels, leading to more and more specific categories. As an example, figure shows the number 1 car and truck inherit from vehicle; Combi inherit from car, and garbage truck inherit from truck. Arrows show from more specific “child” categories (below) to less specific “parents”categories (above).

Figure 1. A few inheritance hierarchies are rooted in the common vehicle category

This example demonstrates single inheritance in which a child category inherits state and behavior from an immediate parent category. In contrast, multiple inheritance a child category to inherit state and behavior from two or more parent categories. The hierarchy in Figure 2 illustrates the Multiple Inheritance.

Figure 2. Hovercraft multiply inherits from land vehicle and watercraft categories

Categories are described by classes. Java supports single inheritance through class extension, in which a class inherits directly accessible fields and methods from another class by extending this class. However, Java does not support multiple inheritance through the class extension.

When you view an inheritance hierarchy, you can easily detect multiple inherits by the presence of a diamond pattern. Figure 2 shows this pattern in the context of vehicle, land vehicle, watercraft and hovercraft.

The keyword extends

Java supports the class extension using the extends keyword. If present, extends specifies a parent-child relationship between two classes. Below I use extended to a relationship between the classes vehicle and car, and then between Account and SavingsAccount:

