Huawei and Three UK Release 5G Router for Home

It's said that the 5G networks would be launched in many countries and areas, so as the next generation of 5G mobile phones. As an important application, 5G router would be also an important part for 5G connection and surfing. The UK provider Three released its first 5G home access point from the Chinese network equipment supplier Huawei. Three UK owns 100 megahertz of radio spectrum in the range around 3.7 GHz and expands its 5G net with this spectrum. Huawei can provide both the network technology and the appropriate terminals for 5G.

5G can be used for a variety of purposes, but fast Internet for the home is probably the first application that will be introduced over a large area. With the 100 MHz wide spectrum that Three UK has available for 5G, it is theoretically possible to achieve up to 2 gigabits per second – which is about twice as fast as the currently most powerful LTE connections. What is more interesting than the top speed is the average speed, which should be at 1 gigabit per second. Compared to LTE, that’s a big step forward. A 5G connector can not only easily replace a VDSL supervising connection, but even achieves speeds previously only possible with fiber optic connectors.

Although Huawei already presented the first 5G router in 2017, it is now being used in practical use for the first time. It is the 5G router model for the so-called C-band, ie the frequency range between 3.4 and 3.8 gigahertz. Externally, the router is inconspicuous therefore and does not differ from an ordinary 4G LTE router. The router would certainly not win a design prize, but the technology dominates.

The Huawei 5G C-Band Home Router can also use LTE in addition to 5G, as shown in the datasheet below. Wi-Fi is supported at 2.4 and 5 gigahertz. There are two Gigabit LAN ports on the back, plus some LEDs and a SIM card slot. Whether or not eSIM is supported, Huawei didn’t tell. The power consumption is up to 120 watts – 10 times as much as a normal LTE router!

Even the 5G available in near future, you cannot buy the Huawei 5G router, presumably, the 5G router will only be available via some specific providers in some countries. But we suppose there will be more and more 5G modem routers available as time goes.