Sammi Rae Murciano Performing LIVE at Nahcho Papi in Patchogue, NY This Saturday, April 20th

The Singer-Songwriter Will Perform Alongside Los Vegas On Their Brand New Song “Escapate”

Having recently dropped her single and video for “Dream Bigger” which Vents Magazine called “touching” in their Exclusive Premiere, Singer-Songwriter Sammi Rae Murciano is getting ready to debut another great new single in collaboration with Reggaetón artist Los Vegas! She’ll perform the song LIVE this Saturday, April 20th at Nahcho Papi (224 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772) along with other great music by Los n OB and Erick B beginning at 10:00PM!

WATCH: Sammi Rae Murciano and Los Vegas 4/20 Video Teaser HERE: https://bit.ly/2PeVbCh

A Long Island native, Sammi Rae Murciano has been singing for four years, and garnering a ton of praise from audiences nationwide. Her strong and soulful voice shows a talent well beyond her years at the age of 18, yet knowing that you have to believe in yourself and have confidence to be successful has been her continued mantra. On another recent single “Unpredictable”, Murciano continues her mantra saying that the song “talks about not letting anyone stop you from following your dreams”. Rising above any criticisms, she continues “I’ve never let anything that anyone has said to me change me or bring me down, and I like to talk about that to inspire other people who may be going through the same things”.

Helping to give a voice to those who struggle, Sammi has been involved in the anti-bullying movement and even performed at the 2017 Long Island Coalition Against Bullying’s 2nd Annual Fall Gala. Most recently, she took the stage at the Tilles Center at Long Island’s LIU Post to open for none other than the Grammy Award-Winning husband and wife duo of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and was interviewed by LongIsland.com!

Now as she gets ready to unleash “Escapate” LIVE this Saturday, April 20th at Nahcho Papi, she’ll add a bit of Reggaetón flavor to her already outstanding collection of new music!

