New Yorker Electronics Delivers Advanced New 96-Layer 3D NAND Flash Storage from Innodisk

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of Innodisk’s 96-layer 3D NAND flash product lineup, delivering advanced new flash storage technology to demanding industrial applications worldwide. The series includes two models: 3TE7 and 3TG6-P, with the former being DRAM-less and the latter using an external DRAM chip and a Marvell controller.

Both devices use pure industrial-grade 3D TLC NAND from Toshiba with a rated P/E cycle number of 3000, ensuring lasting endurance as required by many embedded applications. The firmware is optimized for industrial use. The SSDs strictly avoid SLC caching to avoid performance drops and increased write amplification that lower P/E cycle numbers through excessive data transfers within the SSD. This solid state drive (SSD) series is designed to tackle the tough conditions seen in many embedded environments and to handle the challenges of edge computing.

The Innodisk 2.5” SATA SSD 3TE7 is a SATA III 6.0 Gb/s flash-based disk that adopts the latest SATA III NAND controller with Innodisk’s exclusive L³FW architecture. The upgraded L³ FW architecture, combines Innodisk signature 4K mapping algorithm L² FW architecture with powerful LDPC technology. This ensures the 3TE7 series has outstanding high IOPS, improved data integrity and extended lifespan through reducing the bad block number happening. A built-in thermal sensor and iData Guard assures data integrity and reliability of the 2.5” SATA SSD 3TE7 for industrial applications.

The Innodisk 2.5” SATA SSD 3TG6-P is a SATA III 6Gb/s solid state disk, which delivers top performance especially in random data transfer rate. Its reliability makes it ideal for embedded systems, industrial computing and enterprise fields. The 3TG6-P 2.5” SSD is designed with Innodisk-owned technology to ensure the data integrity and highest levels of reliability.

The modules can incorporate AES encryption for data security and End-to-End Data Path Protection to ensure error correction at every point of data transfer. The modules can also be fitted with Innodisk’s trio of power stabilizing technologies iCell™, iPower Guard™ and iData Guard™ to further strengthen data integrity in areas susceptible to power fluctuations.

Features & Benefits:

Vibration: 20G @7~2000Hz

Shock: 1500G @ 0.5ms

Storage Temperature: -55°C ~ +95°C

MTBF: 3 million hours

6 W

Applications:

5” SATA Slim SATA III solution for industrial field

High IOPS

iSMART disk health monitoring

AES-256 encryption (3TE7)

iPower Guard for protecting unstable start up and shut down (3TE7)

iData Guard for abnormal power failure

As a franchised distributor for Innodisk, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full portfolio of Innodisk Flash Storage products including SSD, SATADOM, mSATA, Embedded Disk Cards, as well as Embedded, Server, Wide-Temperature and Customized Draw Modules and Embedded Peripherals.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).