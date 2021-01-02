Mohit Agarwal takes the helm as CEO of VoloFin Corp, a blockchain driven digital SME lender

Singapore headquartered Fintech platform VoloFin said that Mohit Agarwal will join the company as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. VoloFin is a Block Chain powered digital platform providing invoice financing and is amongst the first to leverage blockchain for MSME and SME lending.

The gap in SME lending is largely due to low-risk appetite, high acquisition & compliance cost of traditional lenders. VoloFin skillfully solves this gap while delivering exceptional value to all the stakeholders.

VoloFin’s proprietary technology allows SME’s get instant in-principle approval and price indications. A specially designed simple and minimalistic user interface allows a fully digital, easy, and quick onboarding journey for a comprehensive user experience, keeping the complete UI/UX design set on the cutting edge.

Prior to this, Mohit was CEO – JLT Independent and Managing Director at Marsh for over 13 years. He played a vital role in the growth story of Marsh for last several years and was instrumental in successful merger of JLT Independent with Marsh in India. Sanjay Kedia, CEO, Marsh India said, “Our association with Mohit was an excellent journey and we wish Mohit the very best in his journey forward.”

“With many SME clients seeking financial solutions and support, there has never been a more important time for technology driven lending. I am passionate about VoloFin’s purpose, strategy, and the part it will play to help clients, investors, employees, and communities leverage technology for good. I am very much looking forward to working with the team,” Mohit said.

“We are excited to have Mohit join VoloFin and are confident his leadership will take the platform to new heights. It’s a privilege to get back as a team again with a new purpose of serving SME’s globally, innovating and redefining technology led lending” said Anand Tiwari & Roshan Shah, Co-Founders, VoloFin.