Business Neeraj Chopra chooses silver at CWG 2026 By Leslie Atkins - 57

Summary Neeraj Chopra protected silver and Yashvir Singh declared bronze in the javelin toss. Chopra’s finest toss was 85.83 metres, making him 2nd location. Yashvir attained an individual finest of 84.41 metres on his last effort. This marks a noteworthy double podium surface for India at the video games. The occasion follows Chopra’s previous efficiencies and profession turning points. Listen to this short article in summed up format CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Yashvir Singh bags bronze in guys’s javelin Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra opted for the silver medal, while Yashvir Singh produced an individual best shot to clinch bronze as India commemorated a remarkable double podium surface in the males’s javelin toss at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday. Neeraj’s finest toss of 85.83 m made him 2nd location behind Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, who advanced with a competition-leading 89.75 m effort, while Yashvir sealed bronze with a career-best toss of 85.41 m on his last effort. Neeraj Chopra made a consistent start to the males’s javelin toss last at the Commonwealth Games, opening with a toss of 80.97 metres. Going back to a Commonwealth Games last for the very first time in 8 years, the Olympic champ conveniently crossed the 80m mark with his very first effort and looked pleased as he strolled back, setting the phase for a strong difficulty for gold. After an underwhelming opening round that saw numerous leading competitors battle, Neeraj Chopra brought the last to life with a sensational 2nd effort of 85.83 metres. The occasion follows Chopra completed 4th at the Doha Diamond League 2026. < img title ="Screenshot 2026-08-01 021914" alt ="Screenshot 2026-08-01 021914" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-132776795/screenshot-2026-08-01-021914.jpg" data-msid ="132776795" data-original ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-132776795/screenshot-2026-08-01-021914.jpg"> ET Online

An appearance back at Neeraj Chopra’s 2025 season



India’s star javelin thrower saw his impressive run of consistency concerned an end at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this year, ending up 8th in the last with a best shot of 84.03 m. It was the very first time in 26 successive occasions that Chopra stopped working to complete in the leading 2, marking an uncommon dip in an otherwise dominant profession stage.

The outcome likewise brought an end to his remarkable 33-event podium streak, which had actually started at the 2018 All India Inter-Services Championships and stood as one of the most constant runs in international sports.

In spite of the problem, Chopra’s 2025 season stayed extremely competitive and filled with standout efficiencies. He opened the year with success at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, before completing 2nd at the Doha Diamond League in May, where he produced history by breaching the 90-metre mark for the very first time with a toss of 90.23 m. The effort not just set a brand-new nationwide record however likewise made him just the 25th male javelin thrower in history to cross the turning point. He later on went on to win the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru in July, additional sealing his status as the face of Indian sports.

His season likewise consisted of a runner-up surface at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland, followed by back-to-back wins at the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, with finest tosses of 88.16 m and 85.29 m respectively. In August, Chopra continued his top-tier consistency with a second-place surface at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, signing up 85.01 m and extending his streak of top-two surfaces till the Tokyo Worlds.

Born upon December 24, 1997, in Khandra town in Haryana’s Panipat district, Chopra has actually turned into one of India’s most popular sporting icons, bringing pride to the country and the Armed Forces with his accomplishments on the international phase. He produced history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by ending up being the very first Indian track-and-field professional athlete to win an Olympic gold medal. In acknowledgment of his contribution to sport, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave upon him the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army throughout an event at South Block, New Delhi, went to by senior Army management. Include