United States releases strikes on Iranian targets after attack on American forces

SUBMIT PHOTO: Lebanese soldiers stand guard in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, after the withdrawal of Israeli forces under a US-mediated strategy, in southern Lebanon, July 26, 2026.|Image Credit: AZIZ TAHER

The United States armed force stated early Thursday it had actually finished what it referred to as “a heavy wave of strikes versus Iran” performed in reaction to an earlier Iranian rocket attack on a United States base in Jordan.

United States Central Command stated in a social networks post that over the period of 2 hours they struck “lots” of targets coming from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, consisting of military command centres along with rocket and drone centers, and seaside security and defense websites.

The brand-new strikes came hours after United States President Donald Trump swore to strike Iran “extremely difficult” after it targeted a base in Jordan that hosts United States soldiers.

Iranian state media stated 2 individuals were hurt in attacks on the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz which surges were likewise reported in Khuzestan province to the northwest.

Regional attacks fuel worries of broader Middle East dispute

In other places, drone strikes fired up fires on 2 gas vessels at the Egyptian port of Damietta, according to British maritime security company Ambrey. It was not instantly clear who was accountable for the strikes on a US-owned drifting storage center and a Greek-owned tanker. No injuries were reported.

The flare-ups on numerous fronts after numerous days of relative calm raised the threat of a go back to full-blown war. It likewise highlighted the problem of unwinding a five-month dispute that has actually jolted the world economy and is out of favor amongst Americans. The combating was likewise most likely to contribute to issues that the U.S. is even more drawing down currently lessened stockpiles of advanced munitions required to safeguard its bases and allies.

Egypt, a close United States ally and local arbitrator, is among the only nations in the Middle East to have actually been spared direct military action throughout the war. A strike by Iran or its allies, if validated, would mark a considerable widening of the dispute.

Asked throughout an Oval Office occasion if Iran was accountable for the strikes on the gas vessels, Trump reacted: “It’s a bit more of the exact same.” “In the meantime, we’re going to be striking them extremely hard due to the fact that it’s our turn to strike them,” he included.

Saudi Arabia had actually implicated the Iraqi militias of shooting drones versus its oil centers over the previous 2 days. An umbrella group of Iraqi militias at first rejected the accusations, while another Iran-backed group– the Houthi rebels in Yemen– stated they had actually assaulted Saudi energy centers as part of a different however associated dispute.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman satisfied independently on Wednesday with Trump and Vice President J D Vance, according to an individual knowledgeable about the matter who was not licensed to comment openly. The White House and Vice President’s workplace did not react to ask for remark.

Diplomatic efforts battle as oil rates rise

Before the most recent eruption, arbitrators had actually revealed optimism about bringing the U.S. and Iran back to the negotiating table. An interim arrangement collapsed in current weeks over restored battling in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for international energy materials that Iranian attacks have actually once again successfully closed.

A local authorities stated arbitrators are “still attempting with both sides” to bring back calm and get the ceasefire back on track. He offered no information on whether development was being made and spoke on condition of privacy to talk about the closed-door diplomacy.

Regional nations will continue to press to de-escalate the scenario, stated an Arab authorities, including that potential customers for effective mediation were slim as both sides continue to release attacks on the other and have actually revealed no disposition to stop. “We’re in a really bad location today,” stated the authorities, who spoke on condition of privacy to explain an internal evaluation of the scenario.

The restored hostilities sent out oil rates surging. Brent crude, the global requirement, leapt 7.3 percent to USD 88.093 a barrel.

Released on July 30, 2026