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Over 5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 ahead of July 31 deadline

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
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ITR-1 is meant for resident individuals with annual income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property and limited agricultural income, while ITR-2 applies to individuals and HUFs with capital gains but no business or professional income.

ITR-1 is meant for resident individuals with annual income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property and limited agricultural income, while ITR-2 applies to individuals and HUFs with capital gains but no business or professional income.

More than 5 crore income tax returns have been filed so far in the2026-27 assessment year, the income tax department said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the tax department asked filers to file ITR 1 and 2 before the July 31 deadline.

“Over 5 crore ITRs have already been filed for A.Y. 2026-27,” it said.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 a year. ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.

Published on July 30, 2026

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