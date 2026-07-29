YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy demands CBI probe into AP DSC, seeks inclusion of state exams under Anti-Paper Leak Bill

New Delhi: YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy, participating in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, supported the proposed legislation while urging the Union Government to strengthen it by bringing State recruitment boards within its ambit.

Speaking in the House on Tuesday, he welcomed the enhanced penalties, stricter punishment for organised examination fraud, time-bound investigations, Special Task Forces and Fast Track Courts, but said, “The Bill does not provide a leak-proof mechanism and excludes examinations conducted by State Governments.”

Referring to data that over 220 paper leaks between 2005 and 2026 affected nearly 10 crore students across 21 States, Gurumoorthy questioned how the proposed bill would address future irregularities if State recruitment agencies remained outside its scope.

Citing the Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC recruitment for 16,347 teacher posts, attended by 3.52 lakh aspirants, he alleged serious irregularities. He pointed to the temporary removal and later restoration of mandatory qualifying examination requirements for Sports Quota candidates, under which 384 appointments were made without the prescribed examination or interview.

He also highlighted that a contract employee associated with typing the DSC question paper secured Rank 1 in the same examination before his name later disappeared from the selection list, with the matter now pending before the High Court.

Gurumoorthy further alleged delays in registering an FIR relating to the sale of a teacher post, claiming even criminal cases required higher-level approval.

He demanded that State recruitment boards be brought under the Act through a notification, a CBI inquiry into the Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC, and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh on moral grounds.

He concluded by stating that the previous YSRCP Government had recruited 1,84,264 government employees transparently without complaints, asserting that public employment must be based solely on merit and hard work.