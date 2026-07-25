Amy Winehouse Remembered on 15th Death Anniversary: Her ‘Music Continues to Connect With People’

“Her voice, her songwriting, her honesty and her unique spirit remain as powerful today as ever,” estate wrote in tribute Thursday

Amy Winehouse’s estate and family remembered the singer Thursday on the 15th anniversary of her death.

“Fifteen years on, Amy’s music continues to connect with people around the world,” Winehouse’s official Instagram wrote in a tribute post Thursday.

“Her voice, her songwriting, her honesty and her unique spirit remain as powerful today as ever. Thank you for keeping her memory alive through the music she loved so much.”

Winehouse died July 23, 2011 at the age of 27, with alcohol poisoning cited as her cause of “death by misadventure.” Fifteen years after the Grammy-winning singer’s death, her mother Janis Winehouse opened up about dealing with grief and her daughter’s reluctance toward success in a new interview with The i magazine.

“She was a victim of her own success,” Janis Winehouse said. “She didn’t want it, but it just followed her. And she’d be like, ‘Who, me?’”

Janis continued, ““She didn’t have confidence. Hence the alcohol. I think it’s the same with many, many addicts with alcohol. The alcohol takes away the pain. And that is a horrible thing with addiction. Once you’re addicted, you’re addicted. The only boss is the addiction.”

Fifteen years after Amy’s death, Janis said of the grief, “I’m just getting on with it because that’s what I do. I get on with life. I live it.” Janis and Mitch WInehouse both visited Amy’s grave on Thursday, Parade reported.

This past weekend in the singer’s native London, the Amy Winehouse Foundation — which helps young women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction — and the Winehouse family staged a free tribute concert for Amy.

From Rolling Stone US.