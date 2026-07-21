Minister Manohar Lal dismantles Central Public Works Department’s ‘Delhi Club’

Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: For a long time, a group of officials belonging to Central Public Works Department (CPWD) have attracted both envy and admiration for something they seem to possess in abundance — their tenacious rootedness while holding transferable jobs.Housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal, however, revealed the secret of how they transformed into permanent fixtures, saying, “Ever since we rolled out a transparent transfer policy, I have been approached by many, including some influential people, to get the transfers rescinded.”

Speaking at CPWD’s foundation day celebrations recently, the minister said, “I was told there were some people who never got transferred for 20-30 years.

No one was able to move them out. Big and influential people started approaching me for them when transfer orders were issued, saying they have known such employees for years. I told them that it would happen this time and we would see next year.”

Lal was referring to one of the most commonly known secrets of the city — the knack of CPWD employees in winning over Lutyens’ influentials who become dependent on them for their comforts, resulting in an equilibrium of convenience that few would like disrupted.

The minister said employees should think of what would benefit all their colleagues and not just themselves. He also urged CPWD staff to put in their best efforts to achieve public good.Lal said as CM of Haryana, he had introduced a transfer policy for teachers in 2015 . He recalled that during former CM Chaudhary Bansi Lal’s tenure, when all ministers had offices on the fourth floor of the state secretariat, the education minister’s room would be full during “transfer season”.“I had suggested to the then CM and the education minister in 1996-97 that they should have a transfer policy. Some people paid heed to my suggestion, but said if it was done, people would be unhappy. They said no one would approach influential people with requests for transfers. Aur agar koi political aadmi ke dwar par koi aadmi nehin aayega toh usko roti kaise hazam hogi (If none will approach political leaders for transfers, how would they survive),” he said.Lal said after the introduction of the transfer policy, people are happy as they don’t depend on anyone’s mercy. The transfers were done in accordance with criteria that had been laid down and a survey showed 93% of teachers were satisfied, the minister added.