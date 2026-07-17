Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty’s ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ set for world television premiere

Tamil cinema lovers are in for a treat as the blockbuster science fiction romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany gears up for its much-awaited world television premiere. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, the film will make its television debut on July 19 at 3:30 PM, promising an entertaining mix of romance, comedy, and futuristic storytelling for viewers to enjoy with their families.Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany presents a refreshing take on love by blending science fiction elements with an emotional romantic narrative. The film revolves around an unusual concept that explores relationships through an imaginative lens, delivering plenty of laugh-out-loud moments while also touching upon themes of destiny, emotions and second chances. Its unique storyline and engaging screenplay helped the film stand out among recent Tamil releases.

Pradeep Ranganathan once again impressed audiences with his effortless comic timing and relatable screen presence, while Krithi Shetty brought warmth and charm to her character. Veteran actor S. J. Suryah added his trademark energy and charisma, making the trio one of the biggest highlights of the film. Their performances, coupled with Vignesh Shivan’s signature storytelling style, struck a chord with audiences across age groups.

The film also boasts vibrant visuals, memorable music and several emotionally resonant moments that elevate the overall viewing experience. Its soundtrack received appreciation from music lovers, while the witty dialogues and entertaining screenplay made it a favourite among fans of romantic comedies. The combination of humour, emotion and a futuristic premise offered something refreshingly different from conventional love stories.Following its successful theatrical and digital run, the television premiere is expected to bring the film to an even wider audience. Viewers who missed the film in cinemas or on streaming platforms will now have the opportunity to experience its entertaining narrative from the comfort of their homes.With an impressive cast led by Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany promises an enjoyable family entertainer packed with romance, comedy and science fiction. Fans can tune in on July 19 at 3:30 PM to catch the film’s world television premiere and relive one of Tamil cinema’s most talked-about entertainers.