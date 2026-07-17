Govt lists 5 bills for introduction during Monsoon Session

The government has listed five bills, including one for the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and one related with prevention of insults to national honour, the daily bulletin of Lok Sabha showed on Thursday.

Along with these, it has also listed a bill prescribing to set up single regulatory commission for higher education for consideration and passage after a Parliamentary panel gives its report. However, there is no mention of Delimitation Bill.

According to the bulletin, The Income-tax (Amendment) Bill will be introduced to replace an ordinance. The ordinance, promulgated last month, exempted Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), overseas investors, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) from capital gains tax on interest and trading gains from government bonds. Retrospective from April 1, the move replaces the previous regime where short-term capital gains were taxed at 30 per cent and long-term capital gains on sovereign securities stood at 12.5 per cent.

“The Bill seeks to deepen India’s sovereign debt market, attract stable global capital inflows, and enhance liquidity in view of the prevailing global macro-economic environment, marked by significant volatility arising from geopolitical uncertainties, sharp increases in crude oil prices, and disruptions in global supply chains,” the bulletin said.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, seeks to align the 2006 act with changing MSME landscape, to enhance the ease of doing business and bring trust-based regulations in the MSME ecosystem. Further it aims to strengthen the mechanism for addressing delayed payments, provide for enforcement of arbitral awards for the MSEs, and to introduce flexibility and create enabling provisions for States to decide composition of Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council (MSEFC) thereby forming more MSEFCs.

Another new bill, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 aims to amend its parent act to make provisions of delayed registration more stringent. Also, in order to replace another ordinance, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill which will be introduced prescribes increasing the number of Judges in the Supreme Court of India from the present 33 to 37 (excluding the Chief Justice of India).

The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill after it vetted by the Joint Committee. The Bill provides for repealing the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, the All-India Council for Technical Education Act, 1987 and the National Council for Teacher Education Act, 1993. These institutions to be replaced by Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan along with the three Councils, namely, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Viniyaman Parishad (the Regulatory Council), the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Gunvatta Parishad (the Accreditation Council) and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Manak Parishad (the Standards Council).

These three will “enable and empower universities and other higher educational institutions to achieve excellence in teaching, learning, research and innovation, as an outcome of better co-ordination and determination of standards in institutions for higher education or research and scientific and technical institutions,” statement and object of the Bill said.

Legislative agenda also includes consideration and passage of ‘The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill’, introduced during the Budget session. The Bill prescribes a framework for supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets of an organisation that ceases to have an FCRA certificate.

Published on July 16, 2026