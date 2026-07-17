Class 2 young boy run over after stepping off school bus, eliminated

AGRA An eight-year-old young boy lost his life after being squashed under the wheels of a school bus when he left the automobile outside his organization in Raal town of UP’s Mathura on Thursday early morning, stated authorities. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Shattered after the death of the child, the family members were yet to register an FIR till reports last came on Thursday afternoon. (Pic for representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/16/400x225/Shattered-after-the-death-of-the-child--the-family_1784229686332.jpg"alt ="Shattered after the death of the child, the family members were yet to register an FIR till reports last came on Thursday afternoon. (Pic for representation)"title ="Shattered after the death of the child, the family members were yet to register an FIR till reports last came on Thursday afternoon. (Pic for representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Shattered after the death of the kid, the member of the family were yet to sign up an FIR till reports last began Thursday afternoon.(Pic for representation)

Nitin Kumar,, a Class 2 trainee at Tilak Singh Inter College, had actually reached school in a bus. “The bus of the college had actually generated trainees, consisting of Nitin Kumar, who in addition to other trainees left the bus. The chauffeur was moving the bus in reverse to park it when Nitin, came under the wheel and passed away,” stated SSP (Mathura) Shlok Kumar.

The young boy passed away on the area and the bus motorist ran away the scene, he included.

The occurrence set off demonstrations by mad villagers, who collected at the school, raised mottos versus the management and broken school home. Authorities workers hurried to the area and extra force was released as the circumstance turned tense. The upset crowd was later on calmed, authorities stated.

Shattered after the death of the kid, the relative were yet to sign up an FIR till reports last began Thursday afternoon. The SSP stated all due legal compliances will be done and the guilty will not be spared.