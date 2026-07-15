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Home Business Karnataka extends food service timings to accommodate World Cup match screenings

Karnataka extends food service timings to accommodate World Cup match screenings

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The push to service extensions is expected to act as a significant revenue booster for Bengaluru’s hospitality sector

The push to service extensions is expected to act as a significant revenue booster for Bengaluru’s hospitality sector
| Photo Credit:
Reuters

Karnataka Government has extended the state’s food service timings to accommodate World Cup match screenings.

D K Shivakumar on Tuesday announced on X that, after requests from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) the government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service from 1:00 am to 3:30 am on July 14th, 15th and 19th to facilitate late-night match screenings.

The push to service extensions is expected to act as a significant revenue booster for Bengaluru’s hospitality sector. Pubs and sports bars can anticipate a massive surge in late-night dining traffic, especially during the final matches of the World Cup. The KSHA is using this momentum to continue pushing the state government for permanent 1:00 AM extensions in other major Karnataka hubs, including Mysuru, Hubballi, and Mangaluru.

While accommodating public requests, Shivakumar stated that public safety and order remains the government’s highest priorities. Moreover, the Chief Minister urged citizens to “enjoy the matches responsibly”, noting that citizens must extend full cooperation to authorities.

Published on July 14, 2026

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