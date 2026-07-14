One in four social media posts is AI-speak

If you visit LinkedIn you may feel disillusioned by how so many posts, even by trusted leaders, look like AI slop. The bot takeover of your social feed is all too real as a new report from Pangram, a company that builds AI detection algorithms, has flagged that one in four long form posts on surveyed social media platforms are fully AI-generated.

LinkedIn is where the loss of human voice is most with two out of three posts being AI-created. About 40 per cent of long form content(more than 250 words) on the professional networking platform has been flagged by Pangram as fully AI-generated while for short form content, it is 30 per cent.

Interestingly, LinkedIn had recently announced that it will downrank AI- generated content. But, ironically, it received major flak for using AI in the said announcement.

After LinkedIn and Medium, the blog creator platform, saw the highest share of AI generated content with 31 per cent of long form and 28 per cent of short form content flagged as fully AI-written.

X is not far behind. The report shows that nearly half of the articles on X were flagged to have some amount of AI-generated content.

AI content was also identified on more community-oriented platforms like Reddit, though at a much smaller share of 3-12 per cent.

Vikas Chawla, Co-founder, Social Beat, suggests that going forward, as more people get used to working with AI, such content is going to be even more ubiquitous.

“AI-generated content is going to be the base. It will be brands and creators who can and continue to bring in their authentic personal nuances that will be able to cut through and win more,” he said.

The ‘Dead Internet Theory’, a lore that forecasts that soon there will be no human voice on the Internet, may be coming ominously true.

In a blog post, Max Spero CEO, Co-founder of Pangram, said that LinkedIn’s higher share of AI content suggests that people are overwhelmingly willing to use AI to speak on their behalf in professional settings and less likely to use it on casual and anonymous platforms.

Published on July 13, 2026