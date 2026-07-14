AP begins replacing 117 gates at Dowleswaram Barrage

The Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally commenced the works for installing 117 new gates at the Dowleswaram Barrage at an estimated cost of ₹153 crore on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Government has initiated measures to provide permanent protection to Godavari Delta by the replacement of gates at the historic Sir Arthur Cotton barrage, Dowleswaram.

The Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally commenced the works for installing 117 new gates at the Dowleswaram Barrage at an estimated cost of ₹153 crore on Monday.

Directing officials to complete the installation by June next year, he said the project should be finished well before the Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled for next year. Officials informed the Chief Minister that about 27,000 cusecs of water is currently flowing into the sea, while 14,700 cusecs are being released through the canal system. The Chief Minister instructed officials and public representatives to ensure continuous monitoring so that irrigation water reaches the tail-end ayacut lands.

Arthur Cotton’s anicut had transformed the Godavari Delta into the `Rice Bowl’ of the country, Naidu said adding the new barrage built during the tenure of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao enabled irrigation for an additional crop.

The barrage, with a storage capacity of 2.9 TMC and the ability to handle flood flows of 32.2 lakh cusecs, provides irrigation to 10.13 lakh acres across the Eastern, Central and Western Delta regions.

However, after more than five decades, the gates, motors and electrical systems have become outdated, making modernization essential, he said.

Polavaram Project

On the Polavaram Project, Naidu said 72 percent of the works had been completed during 2014-19, while only two percent progress was achieved over the subsequent five years. After the coalition government assumed office, work has accelerated significantly, with overall progress now reaching 89 percent, he said.

The displaced families in the project region would receive complete justice, with no compromise on rehabilitation or compensation, he added, according to a release.

Published on July 13, 2026