KEAM 2026 Phase 1 allotment released at cee.kerala.gov.in, candidates must pay admission fee by July 12

CEE Kerala announces KEAM 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment for BTech admissions

KEAM 2026 Phase 1 allotment: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the KEAM 2026 Phase 1 final seat allotment result for admission to BTech programmes. Candidates who participated in the first round of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) can now check their allotment status through the official KEAM candidate portal.Students allotted seats in the first phase are required to complete the admission fee payment on or before July 12, 2026, to confirm their seats. Candidates can access their allotment details by logging in with their application number and password.KEAM 2026 Phase 1 allotment prepared on rank and preferencesThe Phase 1 seat allotment has been prepared based on several factors, including KEAM rank, category, reservation rules, seat availability and the choices submitted by candidates during the option-filling process.Along with the allotment result, candidates can download the allotment memo from the portal. The memo will be required during the admission process at the allotted institute. Candidates who accept their allotted seat must complete the fee payment process online through the candidate portal within the given deadline.Students who wish to participate in further counselling rounds can retain their current allotment after completing the fee payment.

They will be eligible for consideration in subsequent phases according to the counselling schedule issued by CEE Kerala.How to check KEAM 2026 Phase 1 allotment resultCandidates can follow these steps to check their KEAM 2026 Phase 1 allotment status:Step 1: Visit the official CEE Kerala candidate portal.Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2026 candidate login link.Step 3: Enter the application number and password.Step 4: Submit the login details.Step 5: View the Phase 1 allotment result displayed on the screen.Step 6: Download the allotment memo and check the fee payment details.After completing the payment, candidates should save a copy of the fee receipt for future admission requirements.

KEAM 2026 counselling process to continueThe KEAM 2026 counselling process will continue through multiple phases to fill the remaining engineering seats in participating institutes across Kerala. Candidates are advised to regularly check official notifications for updates related to Phase 2 counselling, option rearrangement and reporting procedures.CEE Kerala will announce the schedule for the next allotment phase after the completion of the Phase 1 admission process.Official KEAM portal: Candidates can check their allotment status through the CEE Kerala candidate portal.