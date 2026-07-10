YouTuber Nick Shirley affirmed before your home Judiciary Committee after his viral examination declared enormous day care scams in Minnesota. Shirley explained so-called “ghost daycares” – empty structures, blacked-out windows, and no indications of kids – while questioning how millions in taxpayer cash went undetected. The statement reignited dispute over oversight failures and responsibility, as Minnesota authorities firmly insist efforts to eliminate scams were currently underway.

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