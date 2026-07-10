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Companies need to find out to turn the ship around, states BMW’s Thomas Dose

By
Leslie Atkins
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Jairam Varadaraj, MD, ELGI Equipments Ltd (third from left), receiving the Madras Management Association Award for Managerial Excellence from Thomas Dose, MD, BMW Group Plant Chennai. Also seen from the left are R Vijayakumar, ED, MMA; D Lakshminarayanan, President, MMA; and AR Unnikrishnan, Senior V-P, MMA, at the 70th AGM of MMA in Chennai on Friday

Jairam Varadaraj, MD, ELGI Equipments Ltd (3rd from left), getting the Madras Management Association Award for Managerial Excellence from Thomas Dose, MD, BMW Group Plant Chennai. Seen from the left are R Vijayakumar, ED, MMA; D Lakshminarayanan, President, MMA; and AR Unnikrishnan, Senior V-P, MMA, at the 70th AGM of MMA in Chennai on Friday

In the existing environment, being incrementally much better is inadequate, and organizations need to find out to turn the ship around, stated Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant, Chennai, on Friday.

The very best ability to do that is to make it easy and not over make complex the job, he stated. Do not listen to what the management books and colleges need to state on this, he included.

Dosage was speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Annual General Meeting of the Madras Management Association (MMA) in Chennai.

Using his essential message to the first-generation entrepreneur, Dose, the chief visitor at the occasion, likewise inquired to find out methods to bring the spirit of the creator to the next generation.

The occasion saw MMA release numerous unique efforts, consisting of the Platinum Jubilee MMA Awards for Managerial Excellence, the Special Platinum Jubilee Issue ofOrganization MandateVolume 3 ofTurning Points: Management Lessons from Legendsa Platinum Jubilee Coffee Table Book and the Platinum Jubilee Logo for the management association.

Significant emphasize

A significant emphasize of the night was likewise to honour business with 24th MMA Awards for Managerial Excellence 2026. ELGI Equipments Ltd, Apollo Hospitals, Indus Life Sciences Private Ltd and SSN College of Engineering were the winners throughout classifications.

The night settled by honouring all the previous presidents of MMA on this event, a stellar line-up of the who’s who of Tamil Nadu’s service community. The Platinum Jubilee event marks 70 years of MMA’s service to management education, management advancement, market engagement and nation-building. The MMA Managing Committee at its conference hung on Friday likewise chose AR Unnikrishnan, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd– Glass Group as President of MMA for 2026-27. MP Surya Prakas, Executive Director, Pon Pure Chemicals India Pvt Ltd, was chosen as Sr Vice-President, to name a few consultations.

The Hindu Group and the businesslineare the media partners for the MMA Awards for Managerial Excellence.

Released on July 10, 2026

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