19659001 < iframe src = width = 19459006 height = 19459007 frameborder = 19459008 permit = 19459009 allowfullscreen > 19659002 19459014 Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging In Haridwar, Uttarakhand 19659003 #heavyrain #heavyrainfall #waterlogging #hariwar #uttarakhand #otvnews #odishatv #otvnewsenglish #otv #otvenglish 19659004 ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides dependable info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659005 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! See Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659008
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