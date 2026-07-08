‘Champat Rai & Anil Mishra Resigned, Not Removed’: VHP Demands Timely Probe Completion & End to Mudslinging in Ram Mandir Theft Case

Ayodhya/Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has clarified that senior functionaries Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resigned voluntarily from their positions in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and were not removed, even as the organisation expressed deep anguish over the reported embezzlement of donations made to the Ram Mandir and called for a swift, fair investigation.

Addressing the media after a meeting of the Trust in Ayodhya, VHP International President and senior Trust functionary Alok Kumar stated that the resignations were accepted out of respect for the sentiments of the two officials.

“Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were not removed from their posts. They had resigned on their own. Respecting their decision, their resignations have been accepted,” Kumar said.

He added that the move was also intended to address concerns that their continuation in office could potentially influence the ongoing probe. Trustee Krishna Mohan has been given additional responsibility in the interim, while a search committee has been formed to appoint a new CEO. The final decision on further steps will be taken later.

Kumar emphasised that the Trustees are deeply pained by the incident of embezzlement of public donations made to the temple.

“It is unfortunate, and they did not defend this,” he said.

“As soon as they came to know about it, they demanded the Government for an SIT into the matter. As soon as the preliminary report of the SIT came, an FIR was lodged,” he said.

The VHP leader urged the investigating agencies to complete the probe on time and ensure that the guilty are punished. He appealed to all sections to stop mudslinging and speculation until the investigation is completed.

“All valuable articles given as donations are safe,” Kumar assured devotees and society at large.

He also called upon anyone possessing concrete information, documents, or statements related to the case to come forward and share them with the SIT rather than making public allegations without evidence.