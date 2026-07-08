Allahabad HC dismisses plea difficult UP MLA Vinay Prakash Gond’s election

The Allahabad high court has actually stated that an election tribunal does not have jurisdiction to validate or state a caste certificate created; for this reason, the reliability of a caste certificate can not be challenged or scrutinised in an election petition. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="It was alleged that Gond was an OBC and fraudulently obtained a Scheduled Caste certificate to file his nomination. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/07/400x225/It-was-alleged-that-Gond-was-an-OBC-and-fraudulent_1783440435123.jpg"alt ="It was alleged that Gond was an OBC and fraudulently obtained a Scheduled Caste certificate to file his nomination. (For Representation)"title ="It was alleged that Gond was an OBC and fraudulently obtained a Scheduled Caste certificate to file his nomination. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> It was declared that Gond was an OBC and fraudulently acquired a Scheduled Caste certificate to submit his election. (For Representation)

Justice Neeraj Tiwari made this observation while dismissing an election petition submitted by one Radha Charan, who had actually challenged the election of Vinay Prakash Gond in 2022 UP assembly elections from Ramkola legal assembly constituency in Kushinagar district.

The assembly constituency was scheduled for Scheduled Caste prospects throughout the 2022 UP surveys. According to the petitioner, Gond came from the Other Backward Class and had actually fraudulently acquired a Scheduled Caste certificate to submit his election from the constituency booked for SC prospects.

The court, depending on the judgment in Kumari Madhuri Patil vs Addl Commissioner (1994 ), stressed that specialised examination committees are the special professional online forums, equipped with fact-finding authority to figure out social status claims.

The court kept in mind that the state federal government had actually made up 3 unique committees in a hierarchy to analyze the credibility of caste certificates which these committees have unique authority to verify or revoke them.

The court, in its judgment dated July 6, observed, “Therefore, it the light of truths pointed out herein above in addition to judgments trusted, now it is clear that Caste Certificate provided by the skilled authority neither can be challenged nor it can be inspected by the Election Tribunal in Election Petition”