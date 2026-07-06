UK celebrates forgotten WWI Indian soldiers

London: An overall of 9,909 Indian soldiers formerly missing out on from the records of those eliminated throughout the First World War were contributed to the authorities records in the UK on Monday, after a significant research study task making use of unusual historic records.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) stated a previous historic omission suggested that these Army servicemen from pre-Partition India, who battled as part of the British Indian Army throughout the colonial period in the twentieth century, were never ever officially celebrated.

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These forgotten soldiers have actually now been acknowledged following the Punjab Registers job, a five-year collaboration in between the CWGC, UK Punjab Heritage Association and University of Greenwich.

“Over a century after the end of the First World War, our mission endures, ensuring all those who died in the service of the Commonwealth receive the commemoration they deserve,” stated Claire Horton, Director General of the CWGC – an intergovernmental organisation charged with keeping war tombs and memorials worldwide.

“The Punjab Registers project is a landmark moment in that mission. The recovery of every one of these 9,909 names helps restore missing chapters in family and world histories. It stands as a constant, timeless reminder that commemoration is not only about the past – it is about personal identity, family legacy and recognising the human cost of war,” she stated.

Horton stated the CWGC stays dedicated to “meaningful physical commemoration” and dealing with Commonwealth federal governments to look for views on a memorial to honour specific soldiers with the “dignity and respect they so rightly deserve”

“From just hearsay to now discovering the facts about my great-grandfather’s ultimate military sacrifice, in particular the regiment he served in, has been incredibly poignant,” stated Dr Inder Singh Palahey, a Leicester-based dental practitioner who invested years looking for info about Kesar Singh, who he understood had actually fought and never ever returned.

“Upon his death, he left a widow and two young children in poverty. So, the fact that he will now be remembered in perpetuity within global history ensures the whole family sacrifice is recognised: which simply means everything to us,” he stated.

The research study task included a procedure of digitising and evaluating a vulnerable collection of files held at Lahore Museum, consisting of the names and service information of around 320,000 Punjabi employees.

Manjinder Nagra, the very first British Sikh lady to represent Team England in Rugby, was amongst those who found that her great-grandfather, Jagat Singh, was among the forgotten soldiers.

“When I attended the annual Chattri Memorial Service in Brighton, held in honour of the soldiers from Undivided India who gave their lives during the First World War, I never expected to receive such momentous news,” stated Nagra.

“Learning from the UK Punjab Heritage Association that my maternal great-grandfather will now be officially recognised on the CWGC casualty database was incredibly moving and overwhelming.

“To understand that his service and sacrifice are lastly being correctly acknowledged ways a lot to our household over 100 years on. In today challenging times, this acknowledgment feels particularly considerable. These years, he is lastly being offered the honour, self-respect and remembrance he constantly was worthy of,” she said.

During the First World War between July 1914 and November 1918, more than 1.4 million men from the British Indian Army served on all major battlefronts. One in six soldiers fighting for the British at the time came from pre-Partition India, with half a million of them from the Punjab – including Sikh, Muslim, Hindu and Christian servicemen.

However, their contributions and sacrifices were often overlooked in mainstream histories. Early work on the Punjab Registers showed that some soldiers listed as having died during the conflict were missing from CWGC records and commemorations.

Research led by the commission’s official historian, Dr George Hay, uncovered that the majority of the missing casualties were men who had died in non-operational zones within India during the war.

“Due to judgments made by the British Indian federal government at the time, these males were not paid for war graves status, therefore their names were never ever shown the commission. This task has actually reversed that choice,” CWGC noted.

Historian-author Amandeep Madra, chair of the UK Punjab Heritage Association, noted that Britain and Punjab share a long history during the two World Wars and yet much of it was never commemorated.

“Not since they didn’t serve, however since a choice made a century ago omitted their sacrifice from the record. Putting that best methods providing households all over the world their history back, and correctly and similarly honoring the males who passed away,” said Madra.

Researchers pored over “delicate records” and studied archives “name by name” as part of a major verification process.

A CWGC-funded PhD student at the University of Greenwich, George Williams, and 19 volunteers from around the world examined 15,935 deaths and compared them with 74,000 existing CWGC Indian Army records. Computer-assisted analysis and reviews by the CWGC and Indian Army specialists revealed that 9,909 casualties were missing from the records.

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Gavin Rand, Professor of History at the University of Greenwich, added: “This job has not just assisted to redress a historic oppression, it has actually likewise allowed households and neighborhoods in Britain and throughout the world to get in touch with and much better comprehend their shared history and heritage.

“The Punjab Registers project shows why research matters.”

The job forms part of the CWGC’s broader Non-Commemoration Programme, developed in 2021 to attend to historic inequalities in celebration. Far, the program has actually determined more than 20,000 extra names for ceremony.

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