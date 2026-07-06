Mumbai school, college & & workplace vacation on July 7

Heavy rain continues to damage Mumbai and neighbouring districts, triggering authorities to release fresh cautions as the city braces for more extreme rainstorms on Tuesday, July 7. According to ANI, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has actually provided a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune and the Ghats of Nashik, forecasting really heavy rains, strong winds and the possibility of waterlogging. With the weather condition anticipated to stay serious, numerous citizens are asking whether schools, colleges and workplaces will stay closed on July 7. Are Mumbai schools and colleges closed on July 7?

Yes. According to ANI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools will stay closed on Tuesday, July 7, following constant heavy rains throughout the city. Talking to press reporters, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde stated authorities might even think about extending the closure if weather do not enhance. “A ‘Red’ alert has been issued, looking at the prediction of heavy rains, strong winds and high tide. We are sending weather alerts to citizens every half an hour and urging them to avoid stepping outside. All BMC schools are closed today and tomorrow; this could be extended by a day or two. We have also asked private companies to allow work from home. Local train services are operational. The entire Administration is working on a war footing. People should avoid going outdoors till 8-10th July due to rains,” she stated. < div data-type ="ians_india" data-handle ="ians_india" data-handlename ="0" data-favoritecount ="0" data-retweetcount ="2074050100679291150"data-id ="en">— ians_india(@ians_india)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis likewise verified that schools and colleges will stay closed in view of the aggravating weather condition.

Are workplaces closed tomorrow?



No authorities order has actually been provided to close federal government or personal workplaces throughout Mumbai.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Mayor stated personal business have actually been asked for to permit staff members to work from home anywhere possible to lower travel throughout the serious weather condition.

Individuals have actually been recommended to prevent non-essential travel, particularly throughout durations of heavy rains and high tide.

High tide alerting released for Mumbai



After evaluating the flood scenario at the Disaster Control Room in Mantralaya, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alerted citizens about the high tide anticipated on Tuesday afternoon.

“Mumbai will have high tide from 3 pm onwards today. If it rains heavily during the time of high tide, we will experience waterlogging. Fierce winds are expected post noon, which is likely to cross 60 to 70 km per hour. People from landslide-prone areas have been evacuated. Nashik is identified as the high alert zone for tomorrow,” the Chief Minister stated.

The IMD has actually anticipated really heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds of 60-70 kmph, increasing the danger of flooding, falling trees and transportation interruptions.

Rain leaves path of damage throughout Mumbai



According to ANI, heavy rain has actually currently triggered prevalent disturbance throughout Mumbai.

The BMC reported that 6 individuals passed away in a structure collapse in Mankhurd, while another 63-year-old guy lost his life in Kurla (West) after a tree fell on him.

Authorities likewise got:

423 grievances of tree or branch falls

29 grievances of wall or home collapses

Numerous injuries due to falling trees in Jogeshwari and Worli

Train and roadway services impacted



Transportation services continue to be affected in numerous parts of Maharashtra.

According to the Chief Minister, Central Railway services in between Karjat and Khopoli stay suspended, while Western Railway services in between Vasai and Virar are likewise impacted.

He included that Palghar and Vasai-Virar stay amongst the worst-hit areas, while heavy rains is anticipated to continue throughout Raigad, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar and the seaside belt.

The Mumbai-Pune Highway is partly functional, although traffic motion stays sluggish.

Authorities advise individuals to remain inside



The BMC has actually interested homeowners to stay inside your home unless travel is definitely essential, especially throughout durations of high tide. Individuals have actually likewise been recommended to prevent waterlogged roadways, unsteady structures and landslide-prone locations as heavy rain is anticipated to continue.

Inputs from firms