ISKCON holds Rath Yatra in Kenya; Sudarsan Pattnaik raises objection over untimely celebration

While Odisha continues to witness discussions over the observance of Rath Yatra traditions, ISKCON organised a Rath Yatra in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, outside the traditional Hindu calendar date.

The procession was reportedly attended by India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, who not only participated in the event but also pulled the chariot. Swaika later shared photographs of the celebration on his social media handle X.

However, the untimely observance of Rath Yatra has drawn criticism from internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. Expressing concern through a post on X, Pattnaik said that the Puri Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has repeatedly urged ISKCON not to organise Rath Yatra outside the prescribed tithi (auspicious date).

Despite these appeals, Rath Yatra continues to be celebrated abroad on dates that do not align with the traditional calendar, he noted.

Also Read: Gajapati Maharaja urges ISKCON to follow traditional Jagannath ritual calendar ahead of Rath Yatra

Pattnaik has appealed to the Indian High Commissioner to advise the organisers against conducting Rath Yatra outside the prescribed tithi and to encourage adherence to the traditional rituals and customs associated with Lord Jagannath’s annual chariot festival.

“It is deeply disheartening for many devotees to see Rath Yatra not being observed according to the sacred Tithi of Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri. The Sri Jagannath Temple administration has many times informed the organisers regarding this matter. My humble request to the Indian High Commission @IndiainKenya is to kindly advise the organizers to follow the traditional Tithi and rituals,” wrote sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on X.