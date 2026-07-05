Who is Kylian Mbappe’s girlfriend and is she attending the World Cup?

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the standout stars of this World Cup, scoring six goals and trailing Lionel Messi by just one in the race for the Golden Boot. Kylian Mbappe is dating Spanish actress Ester Exposito. (Instagram)

With the French forward enjoying another sensational tournament, it’s natural for fans to be curious about his life away from football, particularly whether there is someone special cheering him on from the sidelines.

Who is Kylian Mbappe’s girlfriend? While Mbappe has kept his private life largely out of the spotlight, he has been linked in recent months to Spanish actress Ester Exposito.

Exposito rose to global fame after her breakout role in the hit Élite, which became an international success on Netflix. Since then, she has expanded her career across television and film while also becoming a familiar face in high-profile luxury fashion campaigns.

Alongside her acting work, she has built a massive social media following, making her one of Spain’s most recognizable entertainment stars.

Also read: Mauricio Pochettino ramps up anti-spying measures ahead of USA vs Belgium Round of 16 clash; explained

Although neither has publicly confirmed that they are dating, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, fueling speculation about a possible romance.

Is Exter Exposito attending the World Cup? Their rumored relationship has drawn renewed interest as Mbappe continues his impressive World Cup campaign.

However, Exposito has not been publicly seen at any World Cup matches or tournament-related events so far.

The Spanish actress’ most recent Instagram post, shared a couple of days ago, appears to be from a promotional photoshoot for one of her upcoming projects. She captioned it, “see u in september @primevideo.”

The 26-year-old also appeared in Drawn Together, which is scheduled to premiere on September 9 on Prime Video.