New reward plan targets development in Ladakh’s Pashmina economy

(file image)Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena|Picture Credit: ANI

In a quote to enhance the Pashmina market in the Himalayan cold desert of Ladakh and enhance the earnings of nomadic herders, the Union Territory administration has actually authorized a production-linked reward(PLI)plan and produced a revolving fund for the sector.

The choices were taken at the very first conference of the Ladakh Pashmina Development Board, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Amongst the crucial procedures authorized is a 25 percent production-based reward for Pashmina herders under the Livestock Development Incentive Programme.

According to a declaration provided by the Saxena, the reward will be paid in addition to the procurement rate of raw Pashmina used by the federal government, with the administration specifying that the relocation is planned to boost the success and long-lasting sustainability of Pashmina goat rearing.

The declaration stated the Board likewise authorized an 8-crore revolving fund to make sure prompt payments to herders.

New plan

Under the brand-new plan, the All Changthang Pashmina Growers’ Cooperative Marketing Society (ACPGCMS) will make an in advance payment of 50 percent of the procurement expense, while the staying quantity will be launched within 2 months. Authorities stated the system is developed to deal with hold-ups of 8 to 10 months that herders had actually formerly experienced in getting payments.

According to the authorized structure, 60 percent of the production reward will be allocated for animals enhancement and clinical breeding, while 20 percent will be made use of for obtaining contemporary combing devices and associated facilities. The staying 20 percent might be utilized by herders for home and other individual monetary requirements.

The administration has actually likewise set a target of doubling Ladakh’s Pashmina goat population from about 2 lakh to 4 lakh over the next 3 years. It intends to raise the typical Pashmina yield from around 200 grams per goat to 350 grams through clinical breeding practices and the adoption of sophisticated combing tools.

The declaration stated the procedures are anticipated to enhance the financial potential customers of nomadic pastoral neighborhoods while boosting the quality and production of Ladakh’s Pashmina, which is considered as among the finest natural fibers on the planet.

Released on July 5, 2026