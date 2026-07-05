Jacob Bethell breaks Indian hearts on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic debut; England take 1-0 lead

Jacob Bethell of England bats during the 2nd T20I between England and India at Old Trafford on July 04, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo/Getty Images)

The spotlight before the match was on India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made his international debut. But by the end of the match, it was England’s Jacob Bethell who stole the show, leading his team to a four-wicket win over the world champions in the second T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester.Bethell’s unbeaten 76 off 46 balls helped England chase down 191 with an over to spare, giving the hosts a four-wicket win in the second match of the five-game series on Saturday.

The left-hander struck five sixes and five fours, leading the chase after England lost both openers, Phil Salt and captain Jos Buttler, for ducks in the very first over to Arshdeep Singh.Harry Brook then counter-attacked with a quick 39 to steady England before Bethell and Tom Banton, who also made 39, rebuilt the innings through key partnerships.Bethell accelerated at the right time and took full advantage of Ravi Bishnoi’s mistakes. The leg-spinner overstepped three times during the chase, including twice in the 17th over. 29 runs conceded by Ravi Bishnoi in the 17th over were the third most by an Indian bowler in an over in T20Is, after 34 by Shivam Dube vs New Zealand in 2020 and 32 by Stuart Binny vs West Indies in 2016.India appeared to be in control for much of the innings, particularly after Axar Patel’s four-over spell, which cost just 20 runs and brought one wicket.

However, Bishnoi’s spell proved costly as he finished with figures of 0 for 60 in four overs, allowing England to wrest back control.With the opening match washed out, England now lead the series 1-0 with three matches remaining.Earlier, India posted 190 for seven after being asked to bat.The match marked Sooryavanshi’s international debut as he became India’s youngest international cricketer at 15 years and 99 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record.The teenager scored 14 off 10 balls, hitting two sixes before being dismissed.Abhishek Sharma gave India a quick start with 43 off 24 balls, while Ishan Kishan made 49 off 40. Captain Shreyas Iyer added 37 off 22, with Kishan and Iyer putting together a 65-run stand for the third wicket.Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 24 off 11 deliveries to push India to a competitive total.For England, left-arm pacer Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 33.Brief scores:India 190/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 43, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 14, Shreyas Iyer 37, Ishan Kishan 49, Tilak Varma 24 not out; Sam Curran 3/33); lost to England 191/6 in 19 overs (Harry Brook 39, Jacob Bethell 76 not out, Tom Banton 39; Arshdeep Singh 3/40).