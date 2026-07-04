One killed, five injured in two separate road mishaps in Odisha’s Gajapati

Two separate road accidents in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Friday left one person dead and five others injured, prompting rescue operations and police investigations.

Also Read: Around 15 persons die every day due to road mishaps: Odisha Minister

In the first incident, a major tragedy was narrowly averted after a tree suddenly fell on a moving car on the Tikamala Ghat road under R. Udayagiri police limits. The vehicle, carrying seven passengers from Raipur village to Rayagada district to visit a prospective bride, was struck near Tikamala.

Three occupants sustained injuries, while the remaining passengers escaped unhurt. Local residents rescued the injured and shifted them to R. Udayagiri Community Health Centre for treatment.

Fire Services personnel later cleared the fallen tree from the road, restoring traffic. Officials said the injured passengers are in stable condition after receiving medical care.

In another road mishap, one person lost his life and two others suffered critical injuries after two motorcycles collided head-on near Hikirikupa village under Mohana police limits.

The deceased was identified as Bibhuti Nayak of Bandhaguda village. The injured, Bulu Mallick and Sagar Mallick of Luduru village, were travelling towards Mohana when their motorcycle collided with an oncoming bike.

The injured were initially admitted to Mohana Community Health Centre. However, Bibhuti Nayak succumbed to his injuries, while the other two were referred to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Berhampur after their condition was said to be critical.

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal collision.

Worth mentioning, incidents of road mishaps are on the rise in Odisha. In the last 10 years, road accident-related cases in the State have reached 1,13,325. In 2024, as many as 12,375 cases were registered, with 6,483 deaths reported.

Similarly, in 2025, 12,782 cases were registered, while 6,483 people lost their lives. Over the past decade, 53,451 people have died in Odisha in road accidents. At least 55,783 people sustained serious injuries, and 45,146 people suffered minor injuries.

This information was provided by the Chief Minister in a written reply to a question by MLA Bibhuti Bhushan Balabantaray in the Legislative Assembly on March 9 this year.