New lifeline for Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital’s busiest corridor set for massive infrastructure upgrade

The Odisha government has approved a major road infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion in the state capital by widening the Jayadev Vihar–Nandankanan road to eight lanes and constructing flyovers at key intersections.

The proposal, cleared by the State Cabinet, involves an estimated expenditure of Rs 579 crore and is expected to be completed within two years. The project is intended to provide long-term relief from traffic congestion and reduce travel time for commuters travelling between Jayadev Vihar and Nandankanan.

“It will serve as a major road connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The project has been planned to decongest traffic and improve road safety. An elevated road will be constructed from Kalinga Stadium Gate No. 4, passing over the vehicle underpass on the National Highway. A cable-stayed bridge, the first of its kind in Odisha, will also be built for the convenience of commuters,” said Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

Under the plan, the road stretch from Kalinga Stadium Gate No. 4 to Raghunathpur will be widened to eight lanes. A four-lane cable-stayed bridge will be constructed over NH-16 at Jayadev Vihar Square. In addition, dedicated four-lane flyovers will be built at Kalinga Hospital Square, Damana Square, KIIT Square, and Kalarahanga Square to improve traffic flow.

The project also includes cross-drainage systems, 5.5-metre-wide service roads, 7.5-metre-wide slip roads, improved junctions, road beautification, road markings, road furniture, enhanced road safety measures, parking facilities, and a modern lighting system.

Residents of Bhubaneswar have welcomed the project, expressing hope that it will significantly reduce traffic bottlenecks and improve daily commuting across the city.

“The rush will decrease if an eight-lane road is constructed. Otherwise, people will continue to suffer,” said Nageswar Patra, a resident of Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Jayadev Vihar–Nandankanan six-lane road project to be ready in 24 months; Rs 579 Cr projects’ detail

However, the project has raised concerns among roadside traders along the proposed expansion corridor. More than 10,000 small and medium traders fear that they could lose their livelihoods due to the road widening work.

The affected shopkeepers have urged the government to provide proper rehabilitation and alternative locations for business before any eviction is carried out. They have appealed to the authorities to ensure that their means of livelihood are protected while implementing the infrastructure project.

“The government must provide proper rehabilitation and alternative locations for business before any eviction is carried out,” said Pramod Kumar Khuntia, a roadside trader.

“The government must rehabilitate us first. The government’s decision is welcome, and we also want the development of Bhubaneswar. We have been doing business here for the last 20–25 years. Where will we go now?” asked Bipin Jena, President of All Odisha Small Traders’ Vending Zone Association.