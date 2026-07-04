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Home Business Lightning Strike Hits Wedding Procession In Dhenkanal; One Dead, Two Critically Injured...

Lightning Strike Hits Wedding Procession In Dhenkanal; One Dead, Two Critically Injured | OTV

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Lightning Strike Hits Wedding Procession In Dhenkanal; One Dead, Two Critically Injured | OTV

#dhenkanallightningstrike#lightningstrike#odishanews#weddingprocessiontragedy#odishaweather#weatheralert#lightningalert#otvnews#otv#otvenglish#otvnewsenglish
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