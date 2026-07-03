Why I Still Can’t Get Over Air India’s New Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Months after getting an exclusive first look at the newest Dreamliner, I’m still thinking about the beautifully designed cabins, the Maharaja Lounge, and why this experience felt like the beginning of a new chapter for Indian aviation.

There are some events you attend, write about, and move on from. Then there are the ones that stay with you long after you’ve left.

A few months ago, I had the opportunity to attend Air India’s unveiling of its next chapter—a showcase of its newest aircraft interiors, premium lounge experience, and the airline’s ongoing transformation. At the time, it felt like an exciting glimpse into what was to come. Looking back now, with many of those announcements already taking shape, I can honestly say it’s an experience I still think about.

The moment that stands out the most? Walking into Air India’s first made-for-Air India Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Before anyone spoke about the aircraft, the cabin made its own first impression. The warm lighting, contemporary finishes, thoughtfully designed seats, and subtle Indian design influences instantly made the space feel modern yet familiar. It struck a balance between global sophistication and Indian hospitality—a combination that has become central to Air India’s new identity.

What impressed me was how every cabin had been thoughtfully designed. Business Class offered privacy and comfort for long-haul journeys, Premium Economy felt like a meaningful step up, and even Economy reflected the same attention to detail. Larger entertainment screens, improved seating, carefully curated lighting, and refined interiors all came together to create an experience that felt cohesive rather than simply upgraded. Of course, the transformation doesn’t begin once you’re on board.

One of the highlights of the day was getting an exclusive preview of the Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Airport. Designed as Air India’s flagship lounge, the space immediately stood apart with its elegant interiors, comfortable seating areas, dedicated workspaces, shower suites, and a dining experience inspired by regional Indian flavours alongside international favourites.

It was the kind of space that makes you want to arrive at the airport early instead of rushing through it. What makes the experience even more exciting now is seeing those plans come to life over the past few months.

Air India has continued introducing upgraded aircraft across more international routes, allowing more passengers to experience its refreshed cabins. Its first retrofitted Boeing 787-8 has also entered service, featuring redesigned interiors, new seating, upgraded in-flight entertainment, and enhanced onboard comfort, bringing the airline’s renewed product to even more travellers.

The airline has also achieved another important milestone with the restoration of VT-ALL, the final previously grounded aircraft to return to service. Alongside the arrival of new-generation aircraft, it reflects the scale of Air India’s fleet transformation and its continued focus on strengthening operations.

Beyond the aircraft themselves, Air India is also extending its premium ground experience globally. Following the launch of its flagship Maharaja Lounge in Delhi, the airline has introduced its first signature Maharaja Lounge in San Francisco, giving international travellers a taste of the same elevated hospitality.

Looking back, what I appreciate most is that none of these announcements felt like standalone upgrades. They all formed part of a much larger story. From beautifully designed cabins and thoughtfully curated lounges to fleet modernisation and expanded international offerings, every element reflected Air India’s commitment to creating a more seamless and elevated travel experience.

Months later, I still remember walking through that Dreamliner, exploring the Maharaja Lounge, and getting a first-hand look at everything the airline had been working towards. And now, seeing those experiences gradually become available to travellers around the world, that day feels less like a product unveiling and more like the beginning of a new chapter for Air India.

Some launches are memorable because they’re impressive. This one stayed with me because it offered a glimpse of where the future of flying with Air India is headed—and now, that future is steadily becoming a reality.

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